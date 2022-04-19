Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Over 3 mln have no access to health insurance services

    19 April 2022, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Jobless and those individuals without confirmed permanent income run into difficulties in receiving social health insurance services, the press service of the Social Health Insurance Fund reports.

    As of today 3.3 mln people in Kazakhstan or 17.2% of the country’s population, including 1.5 rural population, have no access to health care services through the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system. They have neither confirmed fixed income nor the social status of the unemployed. If get sick they have to seek for paid health services.

    As earlier reported, amendments had been inserted to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On compulsory social health insurance» aimed at wider access to social health insurance services. In particular, the payment mechanism for self-employed people and inactive persons will be facilitated.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued