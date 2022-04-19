Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 3 mln have no access to health insurance services

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2022, 11:09
Over 3 mln have no access to health insurance services

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Jobless and those individuals without confirmed permanent income run into difficulties in receiving social health insurance services, the press service of the Social Health Insurance Fund reports.

As of today 3.3 mln people in Kazakhstan or 17.2% of the country’s population, including 1.5 rural population, have no access to health care services through the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system. They have neither confirmed fixed income nor the social status of the unemployed. If get sick they have to seek for paid health services.

As earlier reported, amendments had been inserted to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On compulsory social health insurance» aimed at wider access to social health insurance services. In particular, the payment mechanism for self-employed people and inactive persons will be facilitated.


Government of Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings