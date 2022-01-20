Over 3,800 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Over 3,800 people got vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 3,887 people got vaccinated and revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region. Of these, 197 are pregnant women, 1,880 are nursing mothers and 1,717 are teenagers age 12-18. 93 senior citizens aged 60 and above got revaccinated with that vaccine, the press service of the regional healthcare department said in a statement.

Earlier it revealed that 584 residents of Atyrau region contracted the coronavirus infection in the past day.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.