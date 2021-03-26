Over 3,700 health workers fighting COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 300 infectious beds are set to be rolled out at three facilities in Nur-Sultan city, Timur Muratov, Head of the Public Health Department, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Muratov, as of now, 480 people are treated at the infectious diseases hospitals of Nur-Sultan, with their occupancy rate standing at 64%.

The workload of the capital’s doctors and health workers has doubled again, with over 3,700 health workers fighting the infection, he said, adding that there is the personnel reserve ready to be deployed, if needed.

11 COVID-19 hospitals, including one at the Ramada Plaza, operate in the capital. Three facilities are soon to open extra 300 infectious diseases beds.

Mr. Muratov assured that patients undergo planned and emergency treatment at the capital’s hospitals as usual despite admissions due to COVID-19.

Extra 300 infectious beds are to be rolled out at the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, General Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry, Central Hospital of Disabled Persons of the Patriotic War.

Earlier at the briefing the Head of the Public Health Department of Nur-Sultan said that the current epidemiological situation in the city is the same as in the summer of last year. The capital is put in the «red zone» for COVID-19, with a 24% growth in new cases since March 14, 2021.



