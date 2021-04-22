Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 3.7 thou COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 April 2021, 11:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,768 patients with COVID-19 are receiving hospital treatment in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health office, 695 cases of COVID-19, including 632 symptomatic and 63 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past day. The city’s hospitals have discharged 366 people and admitted 341.

COVID-19 treatment is provided to 3,768 Almaty citizens, including 98 kids, at hospitals, 920 of whom are in severe condition and 2,848 are moderately ill. 240 patients are said to be in intensive care units, which have 210 free beds. It is also said that 27 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are on ventilators, 95 – on non-invasive ventilators, and 83 – on high flow oxygen devices.

The number of people with COVID-19 under out-patient treatment stands at 5,950, including 5,266 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 684 with no symptoms, in the city.

5,724 citizens have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

205 COVID-19 vaccination sites with 406 crews made up of 1,809 health workers operate in Almaty city.


