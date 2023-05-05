Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships

    5 May 2023, 15:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WorldSkills regional championships were held in three cities and 17 regions of Kazakhstan bringing together over 3,500 students and 4,000 experts, including over 500 workers, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The last week of the championship is being held in Almaty region. Those present are competing in 30 competences. The regional championships started on March 28. The WorldSkills Kazakhstan – 2023 national championships will be held this June in Astana.

    The WorldSkills movement aims at raising and promoting the status and standards of vocational training and creating new training trends.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Regions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad
    Over 80 students win big at Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad
    Kazakhstani universities may open their branches in Tajikistan
    1st Kazakh child development centre in Beijing marks its 5th anniversary
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift