Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 3,500 COVID-19 patients treated in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2021, 13:03
Over 3,500 COVID-19 patients treated in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,665 people are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«598 cases of the coronavirus infection (507 with symptoms and 91 symptomless) were recorded on April 12. 528 patients have been released from coronavirus treatment, while 337 have started receiving it. 3,665 people are staying at the infectious facilities, including 98 children. 751 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, while 3,004 are in moderate condition. 229 people are staying at the intensive care units. 36 COVID-19 patients are on life support,» the healthcare department of Almaty city said in a statement.

Earlier the department confirmed that the fresh COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city.

It was added that the infectious facilities in Almaty city have enough COVID-19 beds.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital