Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 3,500 Almaty residents vaccinated in past 24 h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2021, 14:27
Over 3,500 Almaty residents vaccinated in past 24 h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,504 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the city public health department, 226,258 people have been inoculated from February 1 through May 3 in Almaty city. 28,066 Almaty residents received the second component of Sputnik V vaccine. QazVac vaccine was administered to 2,484 people.

Presently, there are 211 vaccination centers in the city. 1,809 medical workers are involved in the vaccination campaign at those centers.

Earlier it was reported that 658 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Almaty city on May 3. Of 658, 56 COVID-19 cases are symptomless.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov called on akims (mayors) of the cities to step vaccination efforts.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital