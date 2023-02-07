Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 3,430 people killed as powerful quakes hit southern Türkiye

7 February 2023, 17:25
Over 3,430 people killed as powerful quakes hit southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, disaster agency said on Tuesday, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

The total number of search and rescue personnel assigned in the region is 25,693, the number of vehicles is 360, and the number of construction equipment is 3,361, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

As a result of the negotiations with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a total of 2,769 personnel from 65 countries were sent to the disaster area, it added.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said more than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble so far.

He added that a total of 380,500 victims have been sheltered in the dormitories of the National Education Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

At least 312 aftershocks have been recorded since the two major quakes, he added.

Photo: aa.com.tr


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
About 7.5 mln tourists visit Kyrgyzstan last year
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases continue weekly decline as virus slows down
Three Italian regions in Europe’s top 10 for climate risks
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News