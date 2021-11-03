Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 3,300 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Almaty within 2 months

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 November 2021, 21:18
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,389 children have contracted the coronavirus infection at schools since early September in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During a live broadcast on Almaty TV Channel, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev revealed how many schoolchildren had been diagnosed with COVID-19 starting from 1 September through 2 November 2021.

According to him, the coronavirus infection has been detected in 265 schools of the city. Of 3,389 schoolchildren, 2,034 contracted the novel coronavirus during in-person classes and 1,355 – during online classes.

Mayor Sagintayev said the COVID-19 incidence rate among schoolchildren in Almaty has increased slightly compared to other regions of the country. He went on to thank the administrations of schools, teachers as well as parents for strictly following the coronavirus regulations.

In addition, 287 and 387 COVID-19 cases have been reported at 59 colleges and 32 universities of the city, respectively.

Earlier it was reported that 888 COVID-19 patients, including 27 children, were treated at infectious facilities of Almaty.


