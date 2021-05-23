Over 3,300 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,353 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Almaty city – 1,089. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 634. Coming in third is Almaty region with 441 COVID-19 recoveries.

366 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Shymkent city, 364 – in Karaganda region, 125 – in Atyrau region, 100 – in Pavlodar region, 87 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Turkestan region, 30 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Kostanay region.

Since the start of the pandemic 335,938 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



