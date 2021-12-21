Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 3.3 mln people died from coronavirus in 2021, says WHO chief

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 December 2021, 16:46
Over 3.3 mln people died from coronavirus in 2021, says WHO chief

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 3.3 mln people have died from coronavirus since early 2021, which exceeds the total death rate in 2020 from HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, according to Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, TASS reports.

According to him, this data does not include unreported deaths and millions of deaths due to disruption to health services because of the pandemic.

Africa is now facing a fifth wave of the pandemic with the driver being largely the Omicron variant, he noted. According to the official, there is consistent evidence that the Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, and that there is a higher likelihood that people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could become infected once again.

According to him, there is no doubt that during the holidays, a large number of people-to-people contacts will lead to an increase in the number of infections and deaths in many countries, and will overload health systems around the world. In this regard, the Director General called for making difficult decisions to protect people from the disease. In some cases, it means postponing or canceling celebrations, he summed up.

According to WHO, as of December 17, there were 271,963,258 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,331,019 deaths around the world.


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year