Over 3,000 women underwent IVF treatment

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 September 2022, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 6 months this year 4,900 women in Kazakhstan were offered to undergo the IVF treatment at the IVF centres (70%), of which 3,317 (47%) started the IVF, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

7,000 women underwent the IVF treatment in 2021 under the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program. 3,218 of them or 46% got pregnant, 2,212 babies (32%) were born.

As earlier reported, over 28,000 babies were born in Kazakhstan over the years of independence.


