Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 3,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Mangistau region

    10 January 2022, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN-AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Head of the healthcare department of Mangistau region Amanbek Zhumyrov told Kazinform correspondent about the current epidemiological situation in the region and why it is so important to revaccinate against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    Mr Zhumyrov said it is crucial to revaccinate to boost one's immune system for another 6-month period.

    According to him, 9,535 people got revaccinated in the region, including 2,743 healthcare workers and 2,376 law-enforcement agents.

    He also told Kazinform correspondent he doesn’t rule out that omicron strain will be detected in the region at some point. In his words, the new COVID-19 variant is spreading very fast and has already been detected in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    These days Mangistau region reports 25-27 new cases of the coronavirus infection per day on average, compared to 1-2 COVID-19 cases in late December 2021.

    «That is why we are urging people to get vaccinated and revaccinate,» he stressed.

    Vaccination of teenagers with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the region. 3,241 teens have already vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Mangistau region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand