Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2022, 09:13
Over 3,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 3,146 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The number of COVID-19 patients who made full recovery in Almaty city climbed to 570 mark. Shymkent city and Pavlodar region reported 566 COVID-19 recoveries each. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added 320 COVID-19 recoveries.

202 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 177 in Akmola region, 175 in Kostanay region, 150 in Almaty region, 145 in North Kazakhstan region, 64 in Atyrau region, 63 in Zhambyl region, 62 in East Kazakhstan region, 52 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Turkestan region, and 3 in Mangistau region.

Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 1,259,430 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.


