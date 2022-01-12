Over 3,000 people get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 3,000 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 3,120 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, according to the press service of the health office of the region. Of these, 163 are pregnant women, 1,558 are nursing mothers and 1,398 are teenagers aged 12-18.

All teenagers get vaccinated with the written consent of their parents.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Earlier it was reported that a COVID-19 spike had been reported in Atyrau region.