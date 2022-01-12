Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 3,000 people get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 January 2022, 20:25
Over 3,000 people get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 3,000 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 3,120 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, according to the press service of the health office of the region. Of these, 163 are pregnant women, 1,558 are nursing mothers and 1,398 are teenagers aged 12-18.

All teenagers get vaccinated with the written consent of their parents.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Earlier it was reported that a COVID-19 spike had been reported in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA