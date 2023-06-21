Go to the main site
    Over 3,000 families to get apartments in N Kazakhstan in 2023

    21 June 2023, 14:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 3,000 families will get keys to their apartments in North Kazakhstan region in 2023, akim (governor) of the region Aidarbek Saparov told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Creating comfortable conditions of life for our citizens is one of the ultimate goals of our work – housing, developed infrastructure, better education and medical services, employment opportunities,» said governor Saparov, admitting that last year the region failed to put into service the planned volume of housing. He vowed the problem will be solved.

    According to him, construction of 36 multi-story residential complexes, including 16 commercial ones, is underway in the region. Up to 300,000 square meters of housing are to be commissioned in 2023. Over 3,000 families are to get keys to their apartments by yearend.

    In his words, 702 and 140 apartments will be handed over to families from socially vulnerable layers of the society and orphans, respectively.

    Saparov added that over 20,000 people in the region are on the waiting list for new apartments. Given that, the volume of housing construction in the region will be increased every year.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

