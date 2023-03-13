Go to the main site
    Over 3,000 ethnic Kazakhs granted kandas status since Jan

    13 March 2023, 11:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 1, 2023, some 3,134 ethnic Kazakhs returned to their historical homeland and received the status of kandas in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

    Some 1,110,100 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their homeland since 1991. More than half (50.0%) of those who returned to Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year arrived from Uzbekistan, 16.3% from China, 15.9% from Russia, 8.4% from Turkmenistan, 4.5% from Mongolia, 4.9% from other countries.

    27% of the ethnic Kazakhs arrived settled in Almaty region, 16.6% in Mangistau region, 7.1% in Turkistan region, 10.5% in Astana, 6.5% in Shymkent city, and 7.6% in Almaty.

    As of March 1, 2023, the number of repatriates of employment age made 69.1%, while 22.7% accounted for people under the employment age, and 8.2% for retirees.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

