Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

    21 February 2023, 13:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 29.2 million tonnes of crude oil were produced at the Tengiz oil deposit last year. It is almost 1/3 of all crude oil output in Kazakhstan, Director General of Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, last year oil output increased by 10% compared to 2021. The volume of direct foreign payments to Kazakhstan made 14.5 billion US dollars.

    He noted that since 2000, the company has achieved the lowest in its history 75% reduction in the total volume of air emissions per tonne of crude oil.


    Photo:businesswire.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan TCO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9