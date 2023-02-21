Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 29.2 million tonnes of crude oil were produced at the Tengiz oil deposit last year. It is almost 1/3 of all crude oil output in Kazakhstan, Director General of Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, last year oil output increased by 10% compared to 2021. The volume of direct foreign payments to Kazakhstan made 14.5 billion US dollars.

He noted that since 2000, the company has achieved the lowest in its history 75% reduction in the total volume of air emissions per tonne of crude oil.

Photo:businesswire.com