Over 29,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over 29,000 people, including teens, pregnant women and breastfeeding moms got the Pfizer vaccina against coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

29,744 people including 22,172 teens, 1,630 pregnant women and 5,942 breastfeeding moms got the Pfizer vaccina against coronavirus in Almaty as of today. 63,538 were revaccinated. 1,596 received the 1st shot, while 1,848 the 2nd over the past 24 hours, the healthcare department reports.

Since February 1 until December 29 this year 1,075,752 were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1,017,326 were given both. 123,341 of them are people aged 60 and older.

There are 132 vaccination sites in the city with 210 vaccination brigades working there.

On December 29 there were detected 62 new coronavirus cases. 128 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 26 are in the ICU.



