Over 285,000 trees to be planted in Almaty by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The final portion of trees are to be planted in Almaty city this season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the greening program of the megapolis until 2030, trees are being planted in eight districts of the city.

It was planned to plant 350,000 trees in Almaty city this year. 64,594 trees were planted in spring. Over 285,000 trees are set to be planted in the autumnal season.

Special attention is paid to the greening of new microdistricts as the majority of trees are to be planted in Alatau and Nauryzbai districts.

In addition, the city announced the ‘Green City’ campaign within the framework of which all residents of the city can contribute to the greening movement.



