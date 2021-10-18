Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Over 285,000 trees to be planted in Almaty by yearend

    18 October 2021, 11:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The final portion of trees are to be planted in Almaty city this season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As part of the greening program of the megapolis until 2030, trees are being planted in eight districts of the city.

    It was planned to plant 350,000 trees in Almaty city this year. 64,594 trees were planted in spring. Over 285,000 trees are set to be planted in the autumnal season.

    Special attention is paid to the greening of new microdistricts as the majority of trees are to be planted in Alatau and Nauryzbai districts.

    In addition, the city announced the ‘Green City’ campaign within the framework of which all residents of the city can contribute to the greening movement.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region