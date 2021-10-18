Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Over 285,000 trees to be planted in Almaty by yearend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 October 2021, 11:19
Over 285,000 trees to be planted in Almaty by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The final portion of trees are to be planted in Almaty city this season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the greening program of the megapolis until 2030, trees are being planted in eight districts of the city.

It was planned to plant 350,000 trees in Almaty city this year. 64,594 trees were planted in spring. Over 285,000 trees are set to be planted in the autumnal season.

Special attention is paid to the greening of new microdistricts as the majority of trees are to be planted in Alatau and Nauryzbai districts.

In addition, the city announced the ‘Green City’ campaign within the framework of which all residents of the city can contribute to the greening movement.


Almaty   Environment  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital