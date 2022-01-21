Over 274,000 Kazakhstanis get fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of January 21, 526,512 people got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose was given to 274,170 people in Kazakhstan.

408,698 teenagers, 22,873 pregnant women, and 68,003 nursing mothers were immunized with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 222,339 teenagers, 13,682 pregnant women and 38,138 nursing mothers.

Recall that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.