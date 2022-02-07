Go to the main site
    Over 270 fresh COVID-19 cases added in N Kazakhstan

    7 February 2022, 14:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 274 new cases of the coronavirus infection were added in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of all newly confirmed cases, only 20 COVID-19 cases were symptomless.

    The highest number of fresh infection – 90 – or almost 30% were registered in Petropavlovsk city. Out of all districts in the region, only Ualikhanov district reported no fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.

    The regional laboratories carried out a total of 1,082 PCR tests.

    Presently, 468 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy there stands at 33%. 22 people are in the intensive care units.

    The coronavirus infection claimed one life in the past day. In total, 468 people died of COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region.


