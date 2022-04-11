Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 270,000 immunized against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    11 April 2022, 07:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 270,000 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region health office, 270,415 people got inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 258,069 people.

    A total of 8,152 people, including teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, were immunized with Pfizer vaccine. That figure also includes seniors who got revaccinated with the said vaccine.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that as of 9 April, 9,465,209 people had been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine nationwide. The second shot had been given to 9,197,535 Kazakhstanis.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan