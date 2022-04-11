Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 270,000 immunized against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2022, 07:48
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 270,000 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region health office, 270,415 people got inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 258,069 people.

A total of 8,152 people, including teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, were immunized with Pfizer vaccine. That figure also includes seniors who got revaccinated with the said vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that as of 9 April, 9,465,209 people had been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine nationwide. The second shot had been given to 9,197,535 Kazakhstanis.


