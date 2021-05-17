Go to the main site
    Over 270,000 Almaty residents vaccinated against COVID-19

    17 May 2021, 14:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection has exceeded 270,500 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Acting deputy head of the public heath department of Almaty city Laura Myrzagali said during the Monday online press briefing that vaccination of high-risk groups began on February 1, 2021 and the overall vaccination started on April 2. She also added that there 214 vaccination centers in the city at the moment.

    «In total, 270,568 people have been vaccinated, including 19,435 reps of law-enforcement agencies, 20,896 teachers, and 27,045 healthcare workers,» Ms Myrzagali said at the online briefing. Of 270,568, 30,421 are aged 60 or more.

    2,991 people have been inoculated with Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine and 3,365 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

    Laura Myrzagali urged residents of the city and all Kazakhstanis to vaccinate as the anti-Covid vaccine creates a solid protective barrier against the virus.

    302,985 doses of anti-Covid vaccine have been delivered to Almaty city. Of these, 3,000 doses were doses of QazVac vaccine and 15,000 – doses of Sinopharm vaccine.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

