Over 269 thou people receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 269 thousand people have so far received one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, the press service of the regional health office informed in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

269,283 people have got the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 255,531 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been received by 7,414 pregnant, nursing women, and teens.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.

45,994 residents of Atyrau region have been administered COVID-19 booster shots.