Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 267 thou people received first COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 08:47
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 267,334 people have so far received one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, the press service of the regional health office informed in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

267,334 people have got the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 251,632 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

Pfizer vaccine has been received by 6,452 pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.

It was earlier reported that 22 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Atyrau region.


