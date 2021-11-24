Go to the main site
    Over 260 new IT companies created in Kazakhstan

    24 November 2021, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin spoke of new IT companies created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Potential of the «Astana» International Financial Center is being utilized fully. Since the start of the year 66 new foreign companies that attracted $1.2bn have been registered,» said Mamin at the extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council.

    He went on to say that as part of the development of digital economy 262 new IT companies in information security, e-education, satellite monitoring systems, streaming, and others have been created.

    «Within the fourth direction of the program «Accountable State and responsible citizens» 38 measures increasing the efficiency of the work of the public administration as well as developing the civil society have been carried out. The e-Request information system to which all central and local government bodies are connected has been launched,» said the PM.

    Mamin said that the share of public service rendered under the principle of one window has been increased to 96%. The Concept of legal policy aimed at protecting the legitimate rights of the citizens and increasing legal literacy of the population was adopted.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

