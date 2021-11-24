Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 260 new IT companies created in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2021, 16:42
Over 260 new IT companies created in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin spoke of new IT companies created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Potential of the «Astana» International Financial Center is being utilized fully. Since the start of the year 66 new foreign companies that attracted $1.2bn have been registered,» said Mamin at the extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council.

He went on to say that as part of the development of digital economy 262 new IT companies in information security, e-education, satellite monitoring systems, streaming, and others have been created.

«Within the fourth direction of the program «Accountable State and responsible citizens» 38 measures increasing the efficiency of the work of the public administration as well as developing the civil society have been carried out. The e-Request information system to which all central and local government bodies are connected has been launched,» said the PM.

Mamin said that the share of public service rendered under the principle of one window has been increased to 96%. The Concept of legal policy aimed at protecting the legitimate rights of the citizens and increasing legal literacy of the population was adopted.


IT technologies   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region