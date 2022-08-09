Qazaq TV
Over 26,500 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
9 August 2022 10:24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 26,548 people are treated for COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, including 1,456 COVID-19 patients at infectious hospitals, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 25,092 people are treated for the coronavirus infection as outpatients.

31 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while 8 patients are in severe condition. 5 COVID-19 patients more are on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 1,128 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 1,369,333. 1,691 people made fully recovery from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours countrywide.


