Over 26,000 flu cases recorded in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM «The flu cases grew by 24% in Zhetysu region as compared to the last year’s epidemic season. 60% account for children under 14 years old,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Askhat Charapiyev said.

The region detected 331 laboratory-confirmed cases against 20 registered the previous year.

The epidemiologist said that flu immunization was concluded in the region. 92,913 were eligible to get free vaccination against influenza. Of which 75.1% of adult population were immunized. 13.7% of the total population were vaccinated against flu at large.

He once again reminded that face mask is the simple and most available way to protect against viruses. He also urged to avoid crowded places, and reduce social contacts.



