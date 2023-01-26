Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Over 26,000 flu cases recorded in Zhetysu region

26 January 2023, 08:15
Over 26,000 flu cases recorded in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM «The flu cases grew by 24% in Zhetysu region as compared to the last year’s epidemic season. 60% account for children under 14 years old,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Askhat Charapiyev said.

The region detected 331 laboratory-confirmed cases against 20 registered the previous year.

The epidemiologist said that flu immunization was concluded in the region. 92,913 were eligible to get free vaccination against influenza. Of which 75.1% of adult population were immunized. 13.7% of the total population were vaccinated against flu at large.

He once again reminded that face mask is the simple and most available way to protect against viruses. He also urged to avoid crowded places, and reduce social contacts.


Related news
Investments in health care up 35% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
Asia lagging in removal of unhealthy trans fat from food: WHO report
Теги:
Read also
Almaty sees over 13 thou SARS cases over past week
Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Investments in health care up 35% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement: research
Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
Asia lagging in removal of unhealthy trans fat from food: WHO report
Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

News