Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Over 250 TV series made for past 5 years in Kazakhstan

    2 December 2021, 21:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past five years Kazakhstan released above 250 T series,» Kazakh Information and Social Protection Minister Aida Balayeva told a presentation of TV series made by Qazaqstan TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

    Film industry, including TV series making industry, is growing year after year. Over the past years over 250 TV series consisting of 3,500 episodes were shot in Kazakhstan. Out of which 50 were sold to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

    Some years ago there were few production companies creating TV drama. Today competition in the industry is high. She also added that this year more than 100 production companies submitted applications for the Astana Media Week that proves constant development of the industry.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Entertainment Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Qus Zholy music evening to bring together prominent guests in Astana
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet