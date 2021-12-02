Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 250 TV series made for past 5 years in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2021, 21:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past five years Kazakhstan released above 250 T series,» Kazakh Information and Social Protection Minister Aida Balayeva told a presentation of TV series made by Qazaqstan TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

Film industry, including TV series making industry, is growing year after year. Over the past years over 250 TV series consisting of 3,500 episodes were shot in Kazakhstan. Out of which 50 were sold to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Some years ago there were few production companies creating TV drama. Today competition in the industry is high. She also added that this year more than 100 production companies submitted applications for the Astana Media Week that proves constant development of the industry.


