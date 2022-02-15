Over 250 thou residents given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 250,770 people have been given two jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau region, the press service of the regional health office informed in a statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 266,963 people have got the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines and 250,770 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 6,262 people, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens.

32,326 residents of Atyrau region have so far been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.