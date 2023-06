Over 250,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 251,244 teens received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

461,377 teens, 24,263 expectant and 74,263 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

251,244 teens, 15,018 expectant and 42,336 nursing moms received both jabs.