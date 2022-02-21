Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Over 250,000 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    21 February 2022, 07:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 267,000 people got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the regional healthcare office revealed to date the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 267,490 people in Atyrau region. 251,960 people have received the second dose of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection. 6,514 people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers, have been inoculated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    It bears to remind that teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians.

    A total of 34,596 people got revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports