Over 250,000 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 267,000 people got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional healthcare office revealed to date the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 267,490 people in Atyrau region. 251,960 people have received the second dose of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection. 6,514 people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers, have been inoculated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It bears to remind that teenagers get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians.

A total of 34,596 people got revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.