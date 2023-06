Over 25,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia over 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 25,173, bringing the total to 2,114,502, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

This is the new record high number of infections in the country. The previous record high of 24,822 detected daily cases was documented on Saturday, November 21.