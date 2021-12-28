Over 242 thou teenagers receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of December 28, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been given to a total of 301,675 and the second shot to 108,582 people in Kazakhstan.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 242,103 teenagers and 17,368 pregnant women and 42,186 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 87,670 teenagers, 5,872 pregnant women and 15,038 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 354 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 588 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



