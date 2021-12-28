Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 242 thou teenagers receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    28 December 2021, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of December 28, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been given to a total of 301,675 and the second shot to 108,582 people in Kazakhstan.

    The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 242,103 teenagers and 17,368 pregnant women and 42,186 nursing mothers.

    The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 87,670 teenagers, 5,872 pregnant women and 15,038 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Notably, the country has logged 354 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 588 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival