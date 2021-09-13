Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 240 classes under quarantine in Almaty region

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 September 2021, 14:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 240 classes in Almaty region put under COVID-19 quarantine, deputy Governor of Almaty region Batyrzhan Baizhumanov told a briefing.

244 classes that is 2,800 pupils or 1% of all schoolchildren were put under two-week quarantine. There are 22,400 classes, 442,000 schoolchildren studying at schools in the region.

The most cases of 5,642 were recorded among children under 14.

Between September 1 and 13 there were registered 422 coronavirus cases among pupils, 12 in kindergartens. Notably, 202 are not school-related cases.

According to the regulations issued by the national Ministry of Education and Science, in case at least one COVID-19 case is registered in a class, the entire class is put under COVID-19 quaratine.


