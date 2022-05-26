Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 240,000 jobs created in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2022, 13:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 240,000 jobs have already been created this year as part of the drive to raise household incomes in Kazakhstan by 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked how the Government plans to achieve an ambitious goal of creating 2 million workplaces countrywide by 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said the question is a difficult one.

He went on to reveal that some 246,000 jobs had already been created and that the Government has a meticulous plan in place.

According to the plan, over 900,000 workplaces will be created in the industrial sector alone. Up to 600,000 and 450,000 jobs are to appear in infrastructural and agricultural sectors, respectively.

It was Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who urged to raise household incomes of Kazakhstanis in his state-of-the-nation address earlier this year.

Recall that Kazakhstan managed to create only 10,000 new workplaces in 2021 most of which were temporary ones.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
