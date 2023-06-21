Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Over 24 thou people to be employed in N Kazakhstan by yearend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 16:12
Over 24 thou people to be employed in N Kazakhstan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Unemployment rate is expected to be reduced to 4.7% in 2023 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The number of citizens receiving the targeted social assistance has dropped 18% compared to last year. Over 11 thousand people were employed and 7,900 new permanent jobs were created over the five months. Up to 24 thousand people will be employed by the end of the year. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 4.7% by the end of 2023,» said Governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov.

According to him, 35 industrial projects are set to be carried out in North Kazakhstan region in 2023-26.

As the IMF data indicate, Kazakhstan is to see the unemployment rate stand at 4.8% in 2023.


North Kazakhstan region   Employment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023