Over 24 thou people to be employed in N Kazakhstan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Unemployment rate is expected to be reduced to 4.7% in 2023 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The number of citizens receiving the targeted social assistance has dropped 18% compared to last year. Over 11 thousand people were employed and 7,900 new permanent jobs were created over the five months. Up to 24 thousand people will be employed by the end of the year. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 4.7% by the end of 2023,» said Governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov.

According to him, 35 industrial projects are set to be carried out in North Kazakhstan region in 2023-26.

As the IMF data indicate, Kazakhstan is to see the unemployment rate stand at 4.8% in 2023.