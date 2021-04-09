Over 24 thou doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region is to begin a mass voluntary COVID-19 vaccination of residents older than 18 starting from April 10, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of the Public Health Service of Karaganda region, Bibigul Tulegenova, 23,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the region. A supply of 55 thousand doses is expected in the next three days.

In her words, the vaccines are being distributed to the central district hospitals, districts and other cities of the region. The vaccines will be administered based on people’s place of residence.

The region’s residents will be inoculated with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant. One vial of the vaccine is said to contain doses for five people, therefore an appointment in advance is required.

The list of the region’s vaccination centers with telephone numbers and location is available on the website of the Health Office of Karaganda region.



