Over 24,000 teens and expectant moms get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 14:04
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 24,941 people in Almaty region were given the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reports that the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine up to 46,800 doses was arrived in the region on November 11. Teens, pregnant women and nursing moms are to receive that vaccine. 225,810 locals are eligible for vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine at large. Out of which 147,000 ate children aged 12-17, 34,510 are pregnant women and 44,300 nursing moms.

As of today, 24,941 received the 1st jab of the vaccine, including 19,832 teens aged 12-17, 3,489 breastfeeding women and 1,620 expectant moms. 2,353 were given the 2nd jab.

Besides, 882,515 people or 74% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 818,762 or 68% of population were inoculated the both shots.


