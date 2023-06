Over 24,000 are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24,884 people are being treated for coronavirus infection as of December 3, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

Out of which 5,199 patients are staying in the hospitals, 19,685 receiving outpatient treatment.

373 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 93 in extremely critical condition, while 55 are on life support.