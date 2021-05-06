Over 238 thou received COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Vaccines against COVID-19 have so far been administered to 238,606 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office of, 417 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from and 362 have been admitted to the hospitals over the past day.

COVID-19 hospital treatment is provided to 3,404 people in Almaty. 231 patients are said to be in intensive care units, 33 - on lung ventilation, 65 - on non-invasive ventilators, and 93 – on high flow oxygen devices.

4,658 patients, including 591 with asymptomatic COVID-19 and 4,067 with mild and moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

As of May 6, a total of 238,606 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty, including 6,311 in the past 24 hours. Of the total number of those vaccinated, 2,870 received the Kazakh QazVac vaccine.

30 thousand doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the city on May 3, which have so far been administered to 240 citizens. The number of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses delivered to the city since February 1 stands at 302,985.

There are 214 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.